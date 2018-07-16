Pacific Drilling says deal on restructuring 'tantalizingly close'

Drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA is seeking a court order extending mediation with key stakeholders and giving it more time to file a restructuring plan.

Pacific Drilling in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York on Friday said it may be on the cusp of a deal with controlling shareholder Quantum Pacific Group and noteholders, and an order allowing mediation to continue through July and setting an October 1 deadline for a plan to emerge from bankruptcy would give talks a boost.

