FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 16, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pacific Drilling says deal on restructuring 'tantalizingly close'

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA is seeking a court order extending mediation with key stakeholders and giving it more time to file a restructuring plan.

Pacific Drilling in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York on Friday said it may be on the cusp of a deal with controlling shareholder Quantum Pacific Group and noteholders, and an order allowing mediation to continue through July and setting an October 1 deadline for a plan to emerge from bankruptcy would give talks a boost.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uFxDwm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.