Drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA said on Wednesday it has filed a plan of reorganization in its Chapter 11 proceedings based on a framework proposed by an ad hoc group of its secured creditors.

The company expects to raise $1.5 billion and have more than $400 million in cash when it emerges from bankruptcy to seize opportunities as the outlook for offshore energy services improves.

