FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 19, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pacific Drilling shareholder wants up to $13 mln for legal, other costs

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Pacific Drilling SA’s controlling shareholder is seeking a court order to get up to $13 million reimbursed for its legal and other professional costs during the drillship operator’s bankruptcy, which is nearing its end.

Quantum Pacific Group in court papers on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York asked Judge Michael Wiles to allow Pacific Drilling to pay the costs, which include fees and expenses of law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and financial adviser Perella Weinberg Partners.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CrcJqe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.