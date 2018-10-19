Pacific Drilling shareholder wants up to $13 mln for legal, other costs

Pacific Drilling SA’s controlling shareholder is seeking a court order to get up to $13 million reimbursed for its legal and other professional costs during the drillship operator’s bankruptcy, which is nearing its end.

Quantum Pacific Group in court papers on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York asked Judge Michael Wiles to allow Pacific Drilling to pay the costs, which include fees and expenses of law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and financial adviser Perella Weinberg Partners.

