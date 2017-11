Drillship operator Pacific Drilling SA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday aiming to restructure roughly $3 billion in outstanding debt amid a slowdown in offshore oil exploration and development.

Chief Executive Paul Reese in papers filed in Bankruptcy Court in New York said Pacific Drilling’s Chapter 11 petition followed more than a year of efforts to overcome sagging demand for its services.

