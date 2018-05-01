FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pacific Drilling unveils insider bonuses to spur restructuring, revenue

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Pacific Drilling SA is seeking court approval for a plan to pay as much as nearly $13 million to 11 top managers to spur them to boost the bankrupt drillship operator’s financial performance and push it toward a reorganization.

The Luxembourg-based company in court papers filed on Monday said it would argue for an order for the bonus pool in its proposed key employee incentive program, or KEIP, at a hearing on May 17.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jncJwK

