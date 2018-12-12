Westlaw News
Parker Drilling looks to slash debt in bankruptcy reorganization

Jim Christie

Parker Drilling Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, citing slumping commodity prices in recent years affecting the prices it charges for its drilling and oilfield services and rental equipment.

Parker also said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston that its finances were strained by looming maturities on its notes and a loan, forcing it into a court-supervised restructuring with a plan to cut about two-thirds of its debt and increase liquidity.

