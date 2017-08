Discount footwear retailer Payless Holdings Inc strides into a critical hearing Wednesday on its disclosures for its plan to exit bankruptcy with a cloud hanging over the future of a healthy part of its business.

Payless seeks to restructure its operations by closing U.S. stores while opening new locations in Latin America, a region where it has enjoyed steady growth.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rKA5BK