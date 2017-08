In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis, the official committee of unsecured creditors said that Golden Gate Capital and Blum Capital had Payless borrow $456 million since 2012 and used that to pay dividends to the two firms, leaving the company with unsustainable secured debt.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rsMKFH