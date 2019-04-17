Westlaw News
Bankrupt retailer Payless looking at sale of Latin America business

Jim Christie

Bankrupt discount footwear chain Payless Holdings LLC is mulling a sale of its Latin America business as it shutters its 2,400 stores across North America, according to court papers seeking an order approving a bonus plan for three top executives.

Payless in the papers filed on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri said it wants to set aside roughly $1.4 million for bonuses for the three executives to spur their work in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

