Bankrupt retailer Payless wants more time to decide fate of store leases

Discount footwear chain Payless Holdings LLC is seeking a court order in its second bankruptcy to extend its time to decide what to do with the bulk of its leases for some 2,400 stores in the United States and Canada it is closing, to see if third parties may take some.

Payless in a filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri said it has rejected or sought to reject many of its leases for its North American stores since filing its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in recent years in February. But Payless also said it now finds itself unable to decide whether to ditch, keep or assign the majority of the rental agreements.

