Payless, lender battle over order confirming Ch. 11 restructuring
October 12, 2017 / 12:12 AM / 3 days ago

Payless, lender battle over order confirming Ch. 11 restructuring

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Footwear retailer Payless Holdings LLC said on Tuesday the recently reorganized company could be plunged into “chaos” if Logen Asset Management, an investor in the post-bankrupt company, successfully contests the order confirming its Chapter 11 plan.

The plan was confirmed in July and the company exited bankruptcy in August with half the $847 million in debt it had when it filed for Chapter 11 in April. The chain also closed 700 of its U.S. mall-based stores during its restructuring.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wOKGeI

