Payless seeks more time for Ch. 11 plan amid probe of majority equity holder

Bankrupt footwear chain Payless Holdings LLC on Thursday sought a court order for more time to work on a reorganization plan while it also investigates whether it can pursue claims against Alden Global Capital LLC, its majority controlling equity holder.

Payless in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri said an extension of its exclusive period for filing a Chapter 11 plan through Oct. 16 would be “prudent” in light of “significant progress” on a potential reorganization while it investigates transactions involving Alden.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WDZ49K