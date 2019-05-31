Westlaw News
May 31, 2019 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Payless seeks more time for Ch. 11 plan amid probe of majority equity holder

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt footwear chain Payless Holdings LLC on Thursday sought a court order for more time to work on a reorganization plan while it also investigates whether it can pursue claims against Alden Global Capital LLC, its majority controlling equity holder.

Payless in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri said an extension of its exclusive period for filing a Chapter 11 plan through Oct. 16 would be “prudent” in light of “significant progress” on a potential reorganization while it investigates transactions involving Alden.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WDZ49K

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below