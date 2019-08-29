Shoe chain Payless looks to a post-bankruptcy future in Latin America

Footwear retailer Payless Holdings LLC aims to emerge from its second bankruptcy with nearly all of its debt shed and largely focused on selling shoes in Latin America after shuttering some 2,500 stores across North America, according to court papers.

Payless in the papers filed on Wednesday disclosed details of its Chapter 11 reorganization plan and said the liquidation of its brick-and-mortar stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada is wrapped up and that it wants the plan approved “expeditiously.”

