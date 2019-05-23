Unsecured creditors aim to probe 'suspect' deals at retailer Payless

Unsecured creditors of Payless Holdings LLC on Wednesday sought a court order in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri to open an investigation of what they said are “suspect transactions” that may have helped tip the discount footwear chain into its second bankruptcy.

The transactions involved Alden Global Capital LLC, Payless’ majority controlling equity, and its affiliates, the committee said, adding it needs an order greenlighting its motion for probe to see if there is cause to bring actions on behalf of the retailer’s estate.

