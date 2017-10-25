Bankruptcy judge backs Peabody in fight over greenhouse gas lawsuits

Three local California governments lost their bid to pursue lawsuits against producer Peabody Energy Corp for damages from rising sea levels and greenhouse gas emissions since the mid-1960s.

The judge who oversaw Peabody’s Chapter 11 case said in a 20-page opinion on Tuesday that the bankruptcy shields the world’s largest private-sector coal producer from federal lawsuits filed by San Mateo County, Marin County and the city of Imperial Beach.

