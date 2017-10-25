FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankruptcy judge backs Peabody in fight over greenhouse gas lawsuits
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 25, 2017 / 9:50 PM / in a few seconds

Bankruptcy judge backs Peabody in fight over greenhouse gas lawsuits

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Three local California governments lost their bid to pursue lawsuits against producer Peabody Energy Corp for damages from rising sea levels and greenhouse gas emissions since the mid-1960s.

The judge who oversaw Peabody’s Chapter 11 case said in a 20-page opinion on Tuesday that the bankruptcy shields the world’s largest private-sector coal producer from federal lawsuits filed by San Mateo County, Marin County and the city of Imperial Beach.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i5hkml

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.