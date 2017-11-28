FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California governments to appeal Peabody bankruptcy ruling
November 28, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

California governments to appeal Peabody bankruptcy ruling

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Three local California governments are appealing a bankruptcy court ruling that blocked their bid to sue Peabody Energy Corp for damages over what they contend is the coal producer’s contribution to rising see levels and greenhouse gas emissions.

The city of Imperial Beach along with Marin and San Mateo counties said in court papers filed on Sunday they would appeal Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer’s October opinion blocking their litigation campaign.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2juG4VE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
