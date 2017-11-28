California governments to appeal Peabody bankruptcy ruling

(Reuters) -

Three local California governments are appealing a bankruptcy court ruling that blocked their bid to sue Peabody Energy Corp for damages over what they contend is the coal producer’s contribution to rising see levels and greenhouse gas emissions.

The city of Imperial Beach along with Marin and San Mateo counties said in court papers filed on Sunday they would appeal Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer’s October opinion blocking their litigation campaign.

