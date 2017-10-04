Peabody to contest claims it is liable for rising sea levels

By Jim Christie Peabody Energy Corp will seek a court order on Thursday enforcing its plan for emerging from bankruptcy to block lawsuits by three local California governments that want the coal producer held liable for damages from rising sea levels.

In July, San Mateo County, Marin County and the city of Imperial Beach filed complaints against Peabody and a raft of other energy producers in state court, demanding jury trials. The local governments argued the producers should be held responsible for roughly 20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions between 1965 and 2015, which the government said increased carbon dioxide and pushed sea levels up.

