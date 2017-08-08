FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PenAir files for bankruptcy in blow to regional air service
August 8, 2017 / 7:53 PM / 2 months ago

PenAir files for bankruptcy in blow to regional air service

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

The operator of PenAir filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after its expansion to hub airports beyond its home in Alaska failed to generate as many passengers as expected, a sign of the continued struggles of regional air carriers.

Peninsula Airways Inc, which touts its PenAir brand as the Spirit of Alaska, mainly operates government-subsidized routes to small towns such as Boston to Presque Isle, Maine and Anchorage to King Salmon in Alaska.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vjRWiW

