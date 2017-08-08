PenAir files for bankruptcy in blow to regional air service

The operator of PenAir filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after its expansion to hub airports beyond its home in Alaska failed to generate as many passengers as expected, a sign of the continued struggles of regional air carriers.

Peninsula Airways Inc, which touts its PenAir brand as the Spirit of Alaska, mainly operates government-subsidized routes to small towns such as Boston to Presque Isle, Maine and Anchorage to King Salmon in Alaska.

