Majority owner defends its offer for bankrupt Perfumania
#Westlaw News
September 27, 2017 / 12:37 AM / 23 days ago

Majority owner defends its offer for bankrupt Perfumania

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Majority shareholders of Perfumania Inc who aim to acquire the bankrupt fragrances retailer have called for a court order to halt a bid by minority shareholders to have an equity committee appointed as part of the company’s restructuring.

The effort by the minority shareholders is pointless because there are no better options for them than the one proposed in Perfumania’s restructuring plan, the majority shareholders said in court papers filed on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wjVq4B

