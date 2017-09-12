FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perfumania investor's plea for equity committee must wait, judge says
#Westlaw News
September 12, 2017 / 10:51 PM / in a month

Perfumania investor’s plea for equity committee must wait, judge says

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A minority investor in Perfumania Holdings Inc has lost a bid for an emergency hearing to appoint an equity committee, which the investor said was needed to prevent insiders from walking off with the fragrances retailer under its prepackaged plan.

Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Monday rejected a motion by CIII Holdings LLC for a hearing this Friday to consider a committee to represent shareholders in the Perfumania bankruptcy, launched last month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vSTsbe

