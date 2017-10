The U.S. trustee in Perfumania Inc’s bankruptcy said on Friday he is not actively opposing a bid to get a committee appointed for shareholders in the fragrance retailer’s Chapter 11 case, although he is not convinced there is a need for one.

Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara, however, said in court papers he may weigh in on the matter again as it heads for a hearing on Oct. 6.

