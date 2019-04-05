Bankrupt Pernix settles with unsecured creditors, clearing way for quick sale

Bankrupt drugmaker Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc won a court order on Thursday for a settlement with its official unsecured creditors’ committee, resolving disputes that threatened to hamper its plan to sell itself this month.

Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware signed the order after Pernix, which sought Chapter 11 protection in February, announced last month it had reached a settlement with its largest creditor and proposed stalking-horse buyer, and its official committee of unsecured creditors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TYF2S7