U.S. trustee objects to Kirkland working for bankrupt oil refiner PES

Kirkland & Ellis should not be allowed to serve as bankruptcy counsel for PES Holdings Inc due to the law firm’s ties to the oil refinery owner’s largest creditors, according to the U.S. Trustee.

The government’s bankruptcy watchdog in a filing on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware objected to a motion by PES for an order to retain Kirkland, citing a “myriad of relationships” between the firm and Credit Suisse Group AG, Carlyle Group AG and Bardin Hill Investment Partners.

