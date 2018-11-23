Bankrupt PetroQuest seeks emergency order for working-interest sale

Bankrupt energy producer PetroQuest Energy Inc is seeking an emergency court order authorizing its sale of a working interest in leased acreage in Louisiana.

PetroQuest in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said it needed to raise funds to support drilling at the site and the sale would not expose its secured creditors to any more risk than they had before it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

