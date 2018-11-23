Westlaw News
November 23, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt PetroQuest seeks emergency order for working-interest sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt energy producer PetroQuest Energy Inc is seeking an emergency court order authorizing its sale of a working interest in leased acreage in Louisiana.

PetroQuest in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said it needed to raise funds to support drilling at the site and the sale would not expose its secured creditors to any more risk than they had before it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DI3lPV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.