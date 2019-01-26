PetroQuest reorganization plan dinged by bigger producers, U.S. trustee

PetroQuest Energy Inc heads into court next week to seek approval of its prepackaged reorganization plan in the face of objections by much larger energy producers Eni, ConocoPhillips and Chevron as well as the U.S. trustee, the government’s bankruptcy watchdog.

An oil exploration company, PetroQuest filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November with a plan to eliminate more than $200 million in debt, pay off its lenders and give its noteholders equity in a reorganized company along with $80 million worth of new notes.

