Energy producer PetroQuest Energy Inc sought bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a plan to eliminate more than $204 million of its debt and provide $50 million to help develop assets in Texas and Louisiana.

The plan, filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, pays off lenders and gives PetroQuest’s noteholders equity in a reorganized company along with $80 million worth of new notes.

