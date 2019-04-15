U.S. trustee wants law professor appointed fee examiner in PG&E Ch. 11

Tracking the fees of lawyers and other professionals in power provider PG&E Corp’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy will be a considerable task requiring a court-appointed examiner, the U.S. trustee’s office said on Friday.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, the U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog called for an examiner to be assigned to the case in order to "help ensure public confidence" in the bankruptcy system as PG&E works through a reorganization.