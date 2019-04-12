Fearing bigger bills, consumer group wants role for ratepayers in PG&E Ch. 11

A consumer group that has warred with power producer PG&E Corp since the 1970s over rates is seeking a court order appointing a committee to represent ratepayers in the company’s bankruptcy, saying they are creditors and pointing to the potential for higher utility bills.

The U.S. trustee, the government’s watchdog, “abused its discretion” when it rejected a request by The Utility Reform Network, or TURN, for it to form a committee for PG&E ratepayers who may be asked to pay more for electricity and natural gas to help fund the company’s reorganization, the group said in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco.

