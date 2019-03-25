Bankrupt PG&E, victims of 2015 wildfire fight over fire prevention funding

PG&E Corp on Sunday sought court approval to go on funding a fire prevention program that began last year for a California county over objections by victims from a 2015 wildfire who want the bankrupt power producer to free up cash for paying settlements with them.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco PG&E said funding should not be conditioned on settlement payments and if the victims want their claims paid before others predating PG&E’s bankruptcy, they should file an appropriate motion. Doing so would address their concerns in the “proper procedural context,” PG&E’s filing stated.

