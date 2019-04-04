Bankrupt PG&E wants to keep Simpson Thacher as counsel for independent directors

Bankrupt power provider PG&E Corp is seeking a court order allowing it to keep Simpson Thacher & Bartlett as counsel for its independent board members, arguing they need their own legal advisors for their review of the company’s safety and compliance practices.

Continuing Simpson Thacher’s retention will help avoid criticism the review is “not sufficiently objective” as it will keep independent counsel involved, PG&E said in a filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Uq51WY