Bankruptcy court wants to keep FERC jurisdiction fight in PG&E Chapter 11

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp has recommended that his court, rather than a U.S. district court, decide who has jurisdiction over the California power producer’s power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco in court papers filed on Friday told U.S. District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam he plans to hold a hearing on the dispute on April 10 and will “rule promptly” on whether the bankruptcy court or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has jurisdiction over the contracts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ThPybw