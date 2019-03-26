Bankruptcy watchdog comes out against PG&E's proposed bonus plan

The U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog on Tuesday objected to a bonus plan PG&E Corp has proposed for some 10,000 of its employees, saying it has concerns about the pricetag, which could reach $350 million, and whether the plan excludes company insiders.

The U.S. trustee’s office said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco that the power provider has not provided sufficient information to gauge whether the plan would reward performance and advance safety measures as the company claims or is mainly designed to keep employees from quitting.

