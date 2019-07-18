Bankruptcy watchdog pans employment terms for PG&E's new boss

The U.S. Trustee on Wednesday urged the judge overseeing the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp to reject a motion by the power producer for an order approving employment terms for its new chief executive, saying it is not clear a one-time payment of $3 million for coming aboard is consistent with industry standards.

The government’s bankruptcy watchdog also said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco that PG&E has also not shown a $2.5 million severance payment the company would provide new CEO and President William Johnson complies with the Bankruptcy Code.

