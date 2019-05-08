Battle lines drawn in fight over proposed PG&E ratepayers' committee

PG&E Corp, its unsecured creditors and the U.S. trustee will urge a judge Thursday to deny an advocacy group’s request for the appointment of a committee for ratepayers in the power provider’s bankruptcy, saying the group has a thin argument for standing and history working against it.

The Utility Reform Network, or TURN, has asked Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco to approve its motion to appoint a ratepayers’ committee, whose lawyers, advisers and consultants would be paid for by PG&E.

