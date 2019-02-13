California governor says has 'strike team' focusing on PG&E

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday he has put in place a “strike team” to address the troubles of bankrupt power provider PG&E Corp and it will be assisted by bankruptcy lawyers and financial experts from the energy sector.

The governor in his state-of-the-state speech also said the team will develop a “comprehensive strategy that we will present within 60 days” that includes seeking “justice” for victims of wildfires in recent years.

