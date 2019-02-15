Camp Fire victims seek class-action status within PG&E bankruptcy

A family that lost its home and three businesses in California’s most destructive and deadliest wildfire is seeking class-action status to sue PG&E Corp within its bankruptcy, alleging the power producer’s negligence was at the root of the blaze.

November’s Camp Fire leveled the town of Paradise in a fast-moving inferno, destroying the home of Julia and David Herndon, their son, daughter and her partner, the named plaintiffs in the class-action complaint filed on Wednesday as an adversary action against PG&E in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

