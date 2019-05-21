Ch. 11 watchdog joins critics of PG&E fund for wildfire victims

The U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog is calling for power producer PG&E Corp to detail how its plan to spend $105 million to help house displaced victims of the wildfires that pushed it to seek Chapter 11 protection will work.

The U.S. trustee in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco on Friday said PG&E’s plan, for which the company will seek court approval on Wednesday, does not provide sufficient information on how payments will be funded.

