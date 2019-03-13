Committee decries PG&E's proposed bonuses, says safety track record needed

The committee for tort claimants of PG&E Corp has formally opposed a bonus plan the bankrupt power provider is seeking to implement for 10,000 employees, saying the company should instead be spending on safety measures.

PG&E needs to maintain a “track record of safety and compliance sufficient to justify the payment of such bonuses,” the committee said in filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, adding that the company’s expenditures on safety-related areas should be prioritized.

