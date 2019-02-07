FERC says fight over bankrupt PG&E's power deals belongs in circuit court

A federal regulator called on the judge overseeing the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp to send a fight regarding jurisdiction over the utility’s power purchase agreements, which represent tens of billions of dollars of obligations, to U.S. circuit court.

The dispute will require “substantial and material consideration” of how the Federal Power Act gives the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) exclusive authority to oversee rates for interstate transmission and wholesale electricity sales, and how that extends to the agreements, the regulator said in a filing Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco.

