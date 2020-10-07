IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit vacates FERC orders in PG&E power contracts

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated orders from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission holding that Pacific Gas and Electric Co could not back out of wholesale power contracts without the regulator’s consent, but declined to address the underlying dispute over the contracts.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel concluded in a seven-page decision that because PG&E, which emerged from bankruptcy this summer, did not ultimately cancel the contracts, the underlying dispute is moot. PG&E assumed the contracts in question through its reorganization plan.

