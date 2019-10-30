IN BRIEF: Judge puts kibosh on Baker & Hostetler repping fire victims in PG&E state trial

The committee for wildfire victims in PG&E Corp’s bankruptcy has lost its bid to let its law firm Baker & Hostetler work on a state court trial, the results of which could hike the power producer’s fire-related liabilities.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco in an order Tuesday denied the committee’s request to loan out Baker, saying that would put the firm in an “unworkable arrangement.”

