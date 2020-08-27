IN BRIEF: PG&E says Elliott claim would come out of fire victims fund

PG&E is urging a judge to reject a $250 million claim from investment firm Elliott Management, saying the demand violates the California utility’s court-approved bankruptcy plan and that, if paid, the funds would be taken from victims of the state’s wildfires.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, PG&E’s lawyers at Weil, Gotshal & Manges responded to the claim, which was made in late July following what Elliott says was PG&E’s failure to use its “best efforts” to help Elliott access up to $2 billion in equity value.

(Reporting by Maria Chutchian)