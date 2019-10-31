IN BRIEF: PG&E wants Munger Tolles & Olson to take on Kincade Fire matters

PG&E Corp is seeking a court order allowing Munger Tolles & Olson to handle any legal fallout the bankrupt power producer may face from the massive Kincade Fire currently burning in California.

Munger represents PG&E before regulators and with respect to federal, state and local laws and rules related to wildfire liabilities, work that should include matters that may arise from the Kincade Fire, the company said in an application to amend the law firm’s retention filed on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco.

