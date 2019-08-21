IN BRIEF: Wildfire victims demand bankrupt PG&E share business plans

The committee for wildfire victims in the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp is seeking a court order to compel the power producer to share its business plans after it recently said it could soon produce a reorganization plan.

The committee in a filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said it needs to see the business plans to evaluate PG&E’s proposed timeline for a reorganization, specifically whether a Chapter 11 plan could feasibly be in place by June 30, 2020.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZdYscv