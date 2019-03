PG&E Corp said on Monday it will soon create a fund to provide housing for victims of California wildfires but argued that court approval of a $5.5 billion bankruptcy loan should not be conditioned on establishment of the fund.

A motion regarding a housing fund will be filed in the “coming weeks,” PG&E said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco.

