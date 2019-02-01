Judge allows power provider PG&E to start tapping bankruptcy loan

A judge on Thursday approved a motion by California power provider PG&E Corp to immediately tap $1.5 billion of the $5.5 billion in financing it has lined up for the early rounds of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, overruling objections by the U.S. trustee.

Lynette Kelly, a lawyer for the federal government’s bankruptcy watchdog, argued at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco that it was not clear PG&E needs access to the funds right away.

