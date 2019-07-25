Westlaw News
Judge imposes 'time out' on PG&E bondholders' bid to file Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

PG&E Corp bondholders with a reorganization plan for the power provider will need to wait until next month to file it after the judge in the company’s bankruptcy on Wednesday deferred a key hearing at the urging of California’s governor.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said at a hearing the case could use a “time out” on the bondholders’ motion to terminate PG&E’s exclusive period for filing a reorganization plan.

