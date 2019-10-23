Westlaw News
Judge in PG&E Ch. 11 questions letting Baker & Hostetler work in state trial

Jim Christie

The judge overseeing PG&E Corp’s bankruptcy at a hearing on Wednesday questioned a bid to let lawyers representing victims of the wildfires that pushed the power provider to seek Chapter 11 protection also work on a lawsuit in state court that could raise the company’s fire-related liabilities.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco expressed skepticism about a request by the committee for wildfire victims for an order allowing it to loan its lawyers at Baker & Hostetler to other wildfire victims suing PG&E over damage from the Tubbs Fire of 2017 in local court in San Francisco.

