Westlaw News
May 9, 2019 / 11:54 PM / in an hour

Judge in PG&E Ch. 11 suggests motion for ratepayers' committee will be denied

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge handling PG&E Corp’s bankruptcy strongly signaled on Thursday that he would deny an extraordinary motion for the appointment of a ratepayers’ committee, in line with his actions during a previous court-supervised restructuring of the utility.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco presided over PG&E’s first Chapter 11 bankruptcy from 2001 to 2004 and in that case held the U.S. trustee wrongly appointed a ratepayers’ committee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vQ2aIW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below