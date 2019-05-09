Judge in PG&E Ch. 11 suggests motion for ratepayers' committee will be denied

The judge handling PG&E Corp’s bankruptcy strongly signaled on Thursday that he would deny an extraordinary motion for the appointment of a ratepayers’ committee, in line with his actions during a previous court-supervised restructuring of the utility.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco presided over PG&E’s first Chapter 11 bankruptcy from 2001 to 2004 and in that case held the U.S. trustee wrongly appointed a ratepayers’ committee.

